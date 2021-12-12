Joe Biden declares emergency in Kentucky; US registers 30 tornadoes

Strong storms hit the center and south of the United States on Friday (10) and early this Saturday (11), killing dozens of people and devastating many states.

The President of the USA, Joe Biden, declared emergency situation in Kentucky after the region was hit by events that killed at least 70 people, according to Andy Beshear, governor of the state.

He called the events “the worst, most devastating and deadliest tornadoes in Kentucky history,” speaking at a news conference in Bowling Green this Saturday.

Beshear believes the death toll will exceed 100.

At least 30 tornadoes have been registered in the states, according to the government agency NOAA Storm Prediction Center.

The president had previously spoken with governors in five of the states affected by the events—Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee—to express condolences and a commitment to deliver aid quickly.

The storms, which meteorologists said were unusual in colder months, demolished a candle factory and fire department, devastated a Missouri nursing home and killed at least two workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. There are 79 deaths registered in total.

Biden sent federal aid to state and local authorities, according to the White House.

At a press conference, broadcast on official social media, Biden said, “This is probably one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in US history.

Join me as I give remarks on our response to last night’s devastating storms. https://t.co/5gQ8qY6t8c — President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy. And we still don’t know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage. I want to emphasize what I said to all the governors: the federal government will do everything, everything possible to help.”

The harsh weather is forecast to continue throughout the weekend as the tornado moves east.

(With information from Reuters)