Jorge Jesus answers about Flamengo and reveals annoyance at Benfica with criticism: ‘I’m not happy’

Portuguese coach spoke at press conference this Saturday (11)

THE Benfica guaranteed in the round of 16 of the Champions League and put pressure on Jorge Jesus decrease. However, the scene of the white handkerchiefs raised by the fans after the defeat 3-1 to sporting and even in front of the Dynamo Kiev still yield.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (12) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Join now and enjoy all the programming for free.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

At a press conference this Saturday, the mister he stated that he likes affection and made it clear that he is not satisfied with the heavy criticism, as it is something rare recounting his two spells at Benfica.

“Everyone likes to be petted. I’m not used to it, least of all at Benfica. I’ve been here six years before and it never happened, it’s a novelty, but it’s reality. I have to try for the team to win and I can’t do anything about it. about things that don’t depend on me. But of course I’m not happy or satisfied,” he fired.

Asked about information about a possible return to the Flamengo, mister said can’t do anything about it. Asked about the affection of Brazilians, he said that at the moment what he would like was the adoration of the club he defends.

“I can’t do anything about the team I’ve been to. I’d rather feel the affection of the club where I work, but in relation to the others I can’t do anything. Only if I tell television not to show what happens in Brazil,” he concluded.

With the qualification for the Champions League, Jesus gained breath and should continue at Benfica. Flamengo, on the other hand, who fired Renato Gaucho, follows the search for a new commander for the 2022 season.