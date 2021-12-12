Jorginho makes two, Chelsea beats Leeds with a comeback and follows in the footsteps of Liverpool and City

Chelsea suffered, but beat Leeds 3-2 and are still in the fight at the top of the table

THE Chelsea defeated the United Leeds 3-2, this Saturday (11), in an electrifying match at Stamford Bridge, for the 16th round of the Premier League.

Jorginho (twice) and Mount scored for the Blues. Raphinha and Gelhardt swung their nets for the visitors.

Chelsea started better and until 15 minutes into the first half they played an attack against defense game. However, at 19, Marcos Alonso took down James inside the area. In the penalty kick, the Brazilian Raphinha opened the scoring for Leeds. At a disadvantage, Chelsea grew in the match and reached a draw with Mount, at 41, after a good move by Marcos Alonso.

On the way back from the break, Chelsea continued to press for the comeback. And she came. At 11, Raphinha committed a penalty on Rudiger. Jorginho converted masterfully to make it 2-1 for the hosts. The team commanded by Bielsa did not feel the goal, balanced the match again, but could not break through the strong opponent’s marking.

Until at 37, Roberts crossed to Gelhardt, who had just entered Raphinha’s place, to tie the game. However, 46 minutes into the second half, Klich brought down Rudiger inside the area. In the penalty kick, Jorginho, once again, sends the ball to the back of the net to guarantee the three points to the Blues.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Chelsea follows in third place with 36 points, one less than Liverpool and two behind leaders City. Leeds, in turn, appears in 15th place, with 16.

The guy: Jorginho

The Brazilian scored two goals from the penalty spot and was decisive in securing the Blues’ hard-fought victory against Leeds. In both charges, Jorginho charged with mastery without a chance for Meslier.

It was bad: Klich

The midfielder faltered in the final minutes, lost the dispute to Rudiger and ended up taking down the German defender inside the area.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field midweek for the 17th round of the Premier League. Leeds will face Manchester City on Tuesday (14), at 5 pm (GMT). Chelsea, on the other hand, face the Everton on Thursday (16), at 4:45 pm (GMT). Both matches will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+

Datasheet

Chelsea 3 x 2 Leeds United

GOALS: Raphinha (27′ of the 1stT), Mount (41′ of the 1stT), Jorginho (12′ of the 2ndT and 48′ of the 2ndT)), Gelhardt (37′ of the 2ndT)

CHELSEA: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Azpilicueta (Christensen) and Rudiger; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso (Lukaku), Mount and Havertz; Werner (Hudson-Odoi). Technician: Thomas Tuchel

LEEDS: Meslier; Shackleton (Klich), Ayling, Llorente and Firpo; Raphinha, Harrison, Forshaw, Dallas, Roberts and Raphinha; James (Cresswell). Technician: Marcelo Bielsa