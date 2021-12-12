Joshua Kimmich Decides To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19: “My Fear Was Hard To Deal With” | german football

German broadcaster “ZDF” will air this Sunday an exclusive interview with midfielder Joshua Kimmich, from Bayern Munich. The channel has already released some responses from the player, who regretted not having had the Covid-19 vaccine yet and admitted he’s going to do it soon.

“Overall, it was too difficult for me to deal with my fear and worries. That’s why I was undecided for so long (whether to take the vaccine or not),” Kimmich told “ZDF.”

This is the first time the Bayern Munich midfielder has spoken openly about the matter.. He will also explain your current medical condition. During the week, the club reported that Kimmich will be out of the field for about a month. due to lung problems caused by Covid-19.

He was diagnosed with small infiltrations in the lungs and will need to continue in treatment. Your conduct in relation to vaccination against the new coronavirus has been the subject of many discussions in Germany.

Kimmich has not played since November 6, when he faced Freiburg in the Bundesliga. After that match he was placed in preventive isolation. after having contact with a person suspected of having Covid-19. The midfielder had a confirmed infection afterward and had to stay in isolation for a longer time.

The German claimed that there are not enough studies on the effects of immunizations in the long term and, therefore, he did not want to be vaccinated.