Journalist harassed live received threats: ‘I feel hurt’

Greta Beccaglia, the journalist who was harassed live after leaving a football game in Italy, is afraid that her career will be marked by the episode. In an interview with Marie Claire, she spoke again about how she felt after what happened.

I feel hurt and afraid of the indifference people showed throughout the episode.

The case took place on November 27, after a game between Empoli and Fiorentina. A fan leaving the stadium felt the journalist’s buttocks, who replied: “Excuse me, you can’t do that.”

Viewers were shocked by the harassment and also by the reaction of the presenter Giorgio Micheletti, who was in the studio and downplayed the situation: “Go on, don’t be mad”.

Even though most people are angry, others send hate messages to Greta.

I received many messages of sympathy, but also insults and threats like “you must die”, “you bitch”, “you destroyed a man’s life”, “be ashamed”, “you suck” and much more. I was there and I feel really bad, but I know I didn’t do anything wrong.

Now, however, what the journalist wants most is to return to normality: “Return to normality and grow professionally. I hope that what happened to me can change many things from a cultural and social point of view in my country, but also outside it”, finished.