Julian Assange Suffered ‘Minor Stroke’ in Prison, Says Companion | World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suffered a minor stroke in prison in late October, his partner Stella Moris said on Friday night.

Assange, 50, is held on pre-trial detention at Belmarsh maximum security penitentiary in England as he tries to avoid extradition to the United States, where he faces at least 18 criminal charges, including a violation of the espionage law, and conspiracy to break into computers. from the government.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Moris, a mother of two with Assange, said her partner had the stroke on Oct. 27, the first day of consideration of the US appeal against the refusal to extradite Assange.

“It has to be released. Now,” Moris posted on his social media profile on Saturday night.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that Assange suffered a “transient ischemic accident”, during which blood flow to a part of the brain was briefly interrupted. The stroke caused memory loss, signs of neurological damage, and her right eyelid drooping. Since then, he has been taking medication, according to the newspaper.

“I believe that this constant game of chess, battle after battle, this extreme stress, is what caused this stroke in Julian on Oct. 27,” said Moris.

The information on Assange’s health comes two days after a major victory by the United States to obtain extradition. On Friday (10), the UK court approved a US appeal, leaving Assange one step closer to extradition.

Assange’s lawyers have announced that they will appeal to the British Supreme Court and international courts if necessary.

Activist Julian Assange closer to being extradited from UK to US

Considered by supporters to be a victim of attacks on freedom of expression, Assange spent seven years living inside Ecuador’s embassy in London.

After this period, he was arrested by the British authorities and has been in the maximum security prison in England for more than two years.

In January of this year, the US even had a new extradition request denied by a UK court that claimed there was a risk of Assange committing suicide.

The Australian, who is supported by various press freedom organizations, has published some 700,000 confidential military and diplomatic documents.

In the United States, he faces a sentence of 175 years in prison.