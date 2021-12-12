Julianna Peña shocks the world, submits Amanda Nunes in the second round and is the new UFC bantamweight champion

MMA fans who have been paying attention to the UFC 269 this Saturday (11) witnessed one of the biggest surprises in the history of the sport. Named by many as the greatest fighter in the history of the sport, Amanda Nunes was surprised and ended by Julianna Peña in the second round and lost the bantamweight belt (up to 61.2kg.).

UFC big name, Amanda Nunes he loses one of his belts and suffers his second defeat in the organization. She has a record of 21 triumphs and five career setbacks. Despite this, the ‘Leoa’ still holds the featherweight title (under 65.7kg.).

Peña, on the other hand, did not miss the chance to ‘shock the world’ and, now, is making history as the new Ultimate champion. She now has a record of 11 positive and four negative results.

THE FIGHT

Favorite to combat, Amanda Nunes had the first action of the fight with a low kick that made Peña ‘double up’ and unbalance. In the distance, the ‘Leone’ dominated the center of the octagon cautiously to enter. And, with a straight, she made another good move that made her opponent fall. On top, she easily transitioned to Julianna’s back and adjusted the ‘cane’ of her arm, but couldn’t get the finish right away. Even so, the Brazilian was in a dominant position in the half-guard until the end of the round.

In the second round, Julianna Peña she became more aggressive and started to enjoy the fight. Focused, she went for the top and applied good blows to Amanda Nunes. The champion, despite having a nosebleed, continued marching forward and lost intensity in the blows. Julianna, in turn, was still with a strong aggressive drive and was growing in the fight. The ‘zebra’ looked like it was done standing up, but Peña took the four-handle position. On the Brazilian’s back, the new rooster champion.

List of fights from UFC 269

MAIN CARD

Lightweight: Charles of the Bronx x Dustin Poirier – Fight for the belt

Rooster weight: Julianna Peña defeated Amanda Nunes by submission (rear naked choke) at 3m22s of R2 – Fight for the belt – Fight for the belt

Welterweight: Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio in the split decision of the judges (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt by TKO 3m21s from R1

Rooster weight: Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by technical knockout 4m42s from R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Featherweight: Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight: dominik cross defeated Pedro Munhoz in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28,29-28, 29-28)

Heavy weight: Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout 26s before R2

Average weight: Bruno Armored defeated Jordan Wright by technical knockout 1m28s from R1

Average weight: André Sergipe finished Eryk Anders with an armbar 3m13 from the R1

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Rooster weight: Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by technical knockout 4m15s from R2

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson finished Priscilla Pedrita with a rear naked choke at 4m59s from R1