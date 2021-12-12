Justin Bieber’s virtual world houses investors – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news on the financial market

(Debra Kamin, NYT) – Justin Bieber performed in November, but the show did not take place in a stadium or arena. Like recent performances by Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Travis Scott, this show took place in a metaverse, the virtual world that transforms the Internet into an immersive four-dimensional experience.

Fans all over the world watched Bieber’s avatar sing songs from his latest hit album, “Justice”. Investors were also watching, bracing for a digital boom that seems to be only months away, they are buying concert halls, malls and other properties in the metaverse.

Interest in this digital universe soared in October, when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be renamed Meta, an effort to capitalize on the digital frontier. The global market for goods and services in the metaverse will soon be worth $1 trillion, according to digital asset manager Grayscale.

The metaverse encompasses several digital territories. Each is like a 3D virtual city where avatars live, work and play. Anyone who has had contact with famous games like “Fortnite”, “Animal Crossing” and the universe “Roblox” has had a taste of what they are.

In each, elements including virtual reality, video streaming, mobile games, avatars and artificial intelligence are combined into immersive digital experiences.

But investment in real estate in the metaverse is still highly speculative, and no one is quite sure whether this boom is the next big thing or the next big bubble. Tech experts believe the metaverse will become a fully functioning economy in a few years and will deliver a synchronous digital experience that will be as pervasive in our lives as email and social media are today.

The currency in these digital worlds is cryptocurrency, as finance in the metaverse is powered by the blockchain – a digitally distributed public ledger that eliminates the need for intermediaries such as a bank. Anyone entering a virtual world can buy or trade art, music, and even houses as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are collectibles based on blockchain and digital representations of real-world objects. The NFT serves as proof of ownership and is not interchangeable.

And, in recent months, the volume of commercial real estate transactions in the metaverse has increased.

In October, Tokens.com, a blockchain technology company focused on NFTs and metaverse real estate, acquired 50% of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies, for about $1.7 million.

Metaverse Group is headquartered in Toronto, but its virtual headquarters is in a world called Decentraland, in Crypto Valley, which is the metaverse corresponding to Silicon Valley. Descentraland also has neighborhoods for gambling, shopping, fashion and art.

“Instead of trying to create a universe like Facebook, I thought, ‘Why don’t we go in and buy lots of land in these metaverses, and then become the owners?” said Andrew Kiguel, co-founder and CEO of Tokens.com .

Since that acquisition, Tokens.com has blazed its way digitally into a skyscraper in Decentraland. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and other luxury brands have already entered the metaverse via NFTs, a move that has company executives optimistic about the prospect that the Tokens.com building will soon generate revenue through leases and advertising for brands like these.

For those wondering why a company would want to invest in a virtual office in the metaverse, Michael Gord, co-founder of Metaverse Group, said skeptics should check out trends unleashed by the pandemic.

“As more people participate, that’s where you go with friends, where you have experiences like conferences and concerts,” he said. “It’s inevitable that the metaverse is the #1 social network in the world.”

Metaverse Group has a real estate investment fund and plans to build a portfolio of properties in Decentraland, as well as in other virtual regions, including Somnium Space, Sandbox and Upland. The Internet may be infinite, but virtual real estate is not — Decentraland, for example, has 90,000 plots of land, each approximately 200 square meters. Among investors, there is a sense that there is gold in these pixelated hills, Gord said.

“Imagine if you went to New York when it was just land and had the option to buy a block of SoHo,” he said. “If anyone wants to buy a block of real estate in SoHo today, it’s invaluable; is not on the market. The same experience will happen in the metaverse.”

Last week, Tokens.com closed an even bigger land sale in the Decentraland fashion district for about $2.5 million. According to the company, this was the biggest real estate transaction in the history of the metaverse; it plans to turn the area into a virtual commerce hub for luxury fashion brands, in the style of Rodeo Drive or Fifth Avenue.

Kiguel estimates that his portfolio in the metaverse is valued at up to 10 times more than its purchase price, and much of the reasoning will sound similar to anyone who has ever bought or sold a property. “It’s location, location, location,” he said. “A plot of land in the center of the city, which has a lot of visitor traffic, is worth more than one in the suburbs. There is a scarcity value.”

Many of these digital territories resemble cartoon fantasy worlds with colors reminiscent of treats, while others are digital replicas of the planet we already know and love. SuperWorld, a virtual real estate platform that has digitally mapped the entire globe, offers 64.8 billion lands – each for sale as an NFT. The Taj Mahal is available, as is probably the house where you lived as a child.

Owners can buy land for sentimental reasons or out of guile, but in any case, once they buy the NFT, they start receiving a share of any type of business that takes place on that piece of property. “You can buy places you love, whether it’s in Central Park or the pyramids of Egypt,” said Hrish Lotlikar, co-founder and CEO of SuperWorld. “What you’re buying is virtual land that covers the world in these locations.”

And as the metaverse enters more deeply into the everyday perception of our universe, there is a new territory where the division between them ceases to exist: the omniverse.

The real world and the online world unify in a hybrid universe where the fungible and the non-fungible meet at multiple points, said Justin Banon, co-founder and CEO of Boson Protocol, which allows the sale of physical products in the metaverse as NFTs. Real estate in the metaverse will house the commerce that will drive this transformation.

“This is already happening, just to a different degree,” he said. “But I think in five years, my daughter won’t let me pick her up from school if I’m not wearing a pair of sneakers that don’t also have an NFT.”

In June, Boson Protocol purchased an entire city block of Vegas’ gambling district in Decentraland. The space, according to the company, will become a trading point where real-world products can be exchanged for NFTs; these same NFTs, serving as digital representations of physical products, can also be exchanged for items in physical stores.

“Everyone recognizes that we are at the beginning and these things will be modern day antiquities,” said Banon. “Therefore, buying at this stage is extremely profitable.” There are only a few digital territories in which investors can buy and sell real estate, and they all use their own cryptocurrency. Decentraland’s is called MANA, for example. Decentraland also has a marketplace where people can search for NFTs, including land for sale. “It’s almost like a multiple listings service,” said Kiguel.

Wave, an entertainment company that organizes interactive shows like the one at Bieber, makes a profit from virtual merchandise and branded sponsorships for the events, which are held in neutral zones rather than a digital arena. The company is not yet monetizing real estate, but Adam Arrigo, co-founder and CEO, said he is researching the possibilities.

“These platforms, like Decentraland and Sandbox, are pioneers in accrediting these lands, these showcases,” he said. “In the coming years, what we do will become much more common.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA

