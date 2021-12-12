Juventus defines position on the future of Douglas Costa, target of the Rooster

Credit: Lucas Uebel – Grêmio

Loaned by Juventus to Grêmio until June 2022, Douglas Costa still doesn’t have a guaranteed stay in Tricolor. As the club was relegated to Serie B, the striker, who has an astronomical salary, saw his situation in the team become more tense due to the celebration of his goal against Atlético-MG, celebrating the moment with a “goodbye” to the twisted, gesture seen as provocation.

In this scenario, according to information from the “CalcioMercato“ portal, Juventus rules out exercising the contractual return clause that it is entitled to. Therefore, under normal conditions, Douglas Costa would automatically renew with Grêmio until the end of 2023, but the situation could change. That’s because the shirt 10 is in the crosshairs of Atlético-MG.

Also according to the website, Douglas Costa has already received a proposal from Atlético-MG, who is waiting to find out how the forward will unfold. In addition, clubs in Qatar are interested in having the ace in 2022. Still prestigious, the Brazilian still has a chance of returning to European football.

“Douglas has a contract as far as I know. It is undeniable that he is a great player. Today he proved once more, a pity that he did not continue. It’s not new, we know that’s how it is, it was our base in 2003, then it left, went to Europe, total success. It’s a talent. Now, if it’s in our plans, we have to see if he wants to stay and if Grêmio wants to stay with him”, said Denis Abrahão, Grêmio’s soccer vice-president.

TENSE VIBE

After the fall of Grêmio, Douglas Costa saw criticism increase even more. Caught at a party, the striker lives a tense relationship with the crowd and his return to the Tricolor, much celebrated, could end in an even more melancholy way.

After Grêmio’s relegation game, Douglas Costa went to a party at a mansion in Porto Alegre. The party had been prepared in case the Grêmio did not fall. Therefore, other players who were expected did not attend. Campaz and Jo were present. 🗞 @journalextra pic.twitter.com/LEYJNphmdS — Planet of Football 🌎 (@soccer_info) December 11, 2021

READ TOO

Douglas Costa holds a post-relegation party and Grêmio fans revolt

João Paulo Cappellanes detonates a posture of Douglas Costa at Grêmio: “doesn’t deserve to play in big teams

Ball market: two Serie A clubs negotiate the hiring of Douglas Costa, from the Guild

Ball Market: In addition to Douglas Costa, Corinthians wants Bahia midfielder

Most complicated ever? Serie B has the 20 defined teams for the 2022 season; see the list

Brasileirão: 12 relegated players who would fit in Serie A teams in 2022

Wellington Paulista becomes 3rd top scorer in the Brasileirão in the running points; see ranking

Rafinha, Gilberto, Zárate, Rodriguinho: 18 players who must not renew their contract after the end of the Brasileirão

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table