Keanu Reeves turns meme after laugh about NFT’s

Star of the “Matrix” movie series (about to release his 4th feature), the 57-year-old actor Keanu Reeves went viral when he talked about NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), but the reason was nothing related to the theme, but his laughter.

In an interview with The Verge, the interpreter said that NFTs are items that cannot be copied but can be easily reproduced and gave a cheesy laugh.

On Twitter, Reeves’ reaction went viral.

Some were amused by the exaggerated laugh:

Or whoever offered to have a beer with the actor:

There were also those who pointed out the irony of the question being asked to the interpreter of Neo, who struggles against a digital universe built by machines in “The Matrix”:

And even those who took advantage of the video to also give their opinion on the subject:

KEANU’S LAUGH IS BETTER THAN THE GUY TALKING DPS “well….. b-but they’re not the same…….” yes

yes they are you paid a lot of money for a ngc that 100% of the internet can have with one click. https://t.co/vtATmFSckt — bis | if n is real then why am I (@bis_muti) December 11, 2021

NFT’s are “non-fungible tokens”, a type of digital certificate that gives the holder digital ownership of something.

The reproduction that Keanu refers to is the fact that the user can take a screenshot or right-click on the image to save it. However, exclusive rights to digital property remain with the owner alone.

“Matrix Resurrections” opens in Brazilian cinemas on December 22nd, and has a cast that’s full of stuff. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“The Legend of Candyman”), Jonathan Groff (“Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”), Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”), Jessica Henwick (“Iron Fist”) and Brian J. Smith (“Sense8”).