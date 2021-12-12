Kelly Key, without shame, talks openly about sex: “I’m hot”

Kelly Key, in an interview with ‘OtaLab’, revealed that her life would give a soap opera in the “time after midnight” because of some bold details. “There has to be an owl there, because I’m hot!”, said the artist.

In April of last year, she and her husband Mico Freitas did a live with Belo and Gracyane, and the singer even gave tips on anal sex: “It’s going to hurt. You expect. It’s like a bank door. You can’t go through the doors ]like that. You arrive, stop and open just one door and [você] is in the middle”.

Also, Kelly Key talked about the beginning of their relationship. “Beginning of relationship smells like sex. We can have sex anywhere. The bus started and we were already in the bathroom. Remember that, love? Today, for God’s sake, the chemical toilet smells bad. Before, any place was place. I got dressed for the show, he took my clothes off and I had to get dressed again and I was happy.”

Kelly Key launches podcast with guest appearances by Gretchen and Negra Li

With 20 years of career, Kelly Key has become a true musical phenomenon, was the precursor of female pop in Brazil and is getting ready to debut her podcast Quinta Pod, on September 9th.

There were more than 8 CDs released in more than 3 countries, 2 DVDs, 12 songs first on the radio in Brazil (Baba, Puppy, Anjo, Barbie Girl, Adoleta, Você é o Cara, among others…) She acted as a presenter in 7 television programs (“Samba Pagode e Cia” on Globo; “Telling Stories with Kelly Key” on Band; “Today”, “Masters of Illusionism”, “Game Show”, “Domingo da Gente” and “Idolos Kids” at Record – the station he worked for until 2014).

Currently, the artist works on social networks and shares tips on health, beauty, sex and motherhood. With a large audience and very expressive audience numbers only on youtube where initially her podcast will be shown, Kelly has over 2 million subscribers, along with over 9M on Instagram and over 6M on TikTok. With this great success, Kelly was elected one of the 100 promises of Brazil in the universe of influencers for 2021 and was highlighted in the wellness area. The survey was carried out using artificial intelligence and compared the engagement potential of the profiles that grew the most in recent months.

About her podcast, the singer made a very diverse selection of her guests, such as Aline Riscado, Gracyanne Barbosa, Vanessa, Juliana Silveira, Gretchen and Negra Li are among the names. “The content will be very close to what I’ve been offering within my channel, covering women’s themes, well-being, behavior and fashion. I also want to make room for topics in focus, such as politics and economics”, he says.

“I’m really happy. The pandemic was transformative within entertainment, and as a work with art, I had to reinvent myself. In order for me to be able to make my investment as a singer worthwhile, I had to do shows and work hard. As I already worked with social media, I gave even more evidence to my influencer career. And I focused on projects that were stalled. Now I debut my podcast. It’s almost like a talk show, it’s a very relaxed form of chat and I’m going to use my YouTube channel too,” he says