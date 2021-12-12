Kemelli praises Fiel’s ‘abrao’ and asks other teams to mirror themselves in Corinthians

Corinthians made history last Wednesday by winning the first triple crown in women’s football. The Alvinegra fans also recorded their name in the modality and broke the attendance record in Brazil. After receiving all the affection and support of Faithful, Kemelli asked that other clubs can follow the same path.

Timão had to reverse the 1-0 score won by São Paulo in the first game. For this, the Corinthians had a lot of work and had the support of Fiel in weight in the stands.

“We know the power of our team, we know the work we’ve done all year and we also know that we didn’t play the first game well. But we knew that inside our house, with the energy of the fans, it would be totally different and that we would reverse this, for better or for worse. We were going to be champions because we wanted to go down in history with the triple crown. That’s it, the fans made the party and now it’s just a matter of celebrating,” the goalkeeper told my helm.

30,077 fans were at Neo Química Arena to attend the grand final of Paulistão. The number surpassed the record that until then was the state final in 2019, also in Itaquera and involving the same two clubs. Seeing the fans embrace the sport, Kemelli was quite happy and asked other clubs to follow Timão’s example.

“(This crowd) It’s amazing. Every day I fall more in love with this crowd and seeing how much the Corinthians fans embrace the feminine is surreal. I hope other teams can mirror each other, but they will never be the same. This is Corinthians!”, he then pointed out.

