Lan Lanh and Nanda Costa bathe their twin daughters in a bucket and enchant: ”They’re big and smart”

Singer Lan Lanh appears alongside his wife, Nanda Costa, and exhibits the twin daughters’ charming moment on a sunny day in Rio de Janeiro

Cute alert! Kim and tie, daughters of Nanda Costa (34) and Lanh (53), also enjoyed Saturday, 11, of sun!

The owl moms, who have been sharing motherhood with fans on the web, took advantage of the heat to give the little ones their first bath in a bucket, who came into the world on October 19th.

In her Instagram feed, the percussionist shared records of the family fun moment, alongside the actress and the heiresses, who lavished cuteness.

In the post’s comments, the followers melted for the babies. “Blessed moms”, he said Fabula birth (43) who are waiting for raul and castling, of the relationship with Emilio Dantas (39). “Hands of zeal and love”, highlighted a fan. “What a wonderful summer!!!! How big and smart they are!”, noticed another. “Most beautiful thing”, if melted a third.

Nanda Costa melts when showing her daughters with the same looks

Nanda Costa blew up the cuteness when publishing records of her daughters, Kim and Tiê, matching looks, and drooled over the little ones. “Mamaim said he wouldn’t dress us the same!”, confessed the artist.

On Friday, 10, Cassia Eller (1962 – 2001) would turn 59 if she were alive. Lan Lanh made a point of paying tribute to the singer on social media by publishing an old record during the artist’s birthday party. “To live the nostalgia of a December 10th, I share with you an @cassiaelleroficial birthday”, declared Lan.

Check out:





Last accessed: 12 Dec 2021 – 01:26:22 (406172).