Larissa Manoela records her first sex scene with Record heartthrob | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure/Netflix Larissa Manoela and Vinícius Redd in a scene from the film Lulli, by Netflix

Anyone who watched the growth of Larissa Manoela and her passage from childhood to adulthood may even be scared by this information: she recorded the first sex scene of her career, starring with actor Vinícius Redd in the film Lulli, which will be released on Netflix.

The former Globo heartthrob, who has just signed with Record for one of the central roles in Reis, an upcoming biblical soap opera, tried to put the 20-year-old actress completely at ease to avoid any kind of embarrassment.

“I felt really safe doing the scene. I’d worked with the crew before. There was love and care to deal with the scene — I’d say it’s not sexual, it’s sensual. It was my first time on set and I had one. very good partner,” said the actress in an interview on the website of Quem magazine.

“It’s important for us to talk about it. After all, I’m also growing. For me, it was never taboo, but for a large part of society it still is,” she added.

In Lulli, which debuts on December 26 on the streaming giant, Larissa plays a medical student who starts to listen to the thoughts of others. And she sees author Thalita Rebouças’ story as an opportunity to provoke people about how much we tend to listen and pay attention to those around us.

“People are without keen listening, they are no longer empathetic. It is important to listen to be able to add, to have new thoughts. I think it is super valid to position ourselves and give our point of view, as well as it is important to listen to the others”, she commented.

“I’ve always been listened to a lot and I’ve always listened a lot. This mix is ​​necessary for us to grow. My work has never oppressed me, I’ve always been happy wherever I went and I’ve never carried weight because I wasn’t heard – quite the opposite. I’ve always had a lot of space. to say when I was happy, when I wasn’t, when I was fulfilled, when I didn’t want to. Besides, I’ve always had – and still have – conversations with my parents,” he added.

For the scene in question, she said that she received full support from the film’s production, and that she was also startled to realize that she is no longer a girl.

“When I read the script, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ve grown up!’ (laughs). I love what I do, I love acting and I love seeing that I can, every day, be a different version of myself through my characters,” said she, who is involved with the recording of the soap opera Além da Ilusão, which will mark his debut on Globo.