Larissa Manoela talks about the first sex scene in her career: “She was affectionate and careful”

Larissa Manoela grew up. About to turn 21, the actress recorded her first sex scene for the romantic comedy “Lulli“, which debuts on the 26th on Netflix. In an interview with Quem magazine, she said that she was very satisfied with the result, saying that she still felt very comfortable filming the intimate sequence.

“I felt really safe doing the scene. I had already worked with the team. He took care and care to deal with her—I would say that she is not sexual but rather sensual. It was my first time on set and I had a really nice partner. We took the partnership from all the other scenes to this scene too, which was more intimate”, highlighted the relationship with co-star Vinicius Redd.

“Everyone was very careful and I felt welcomed, protected. In no time, I felt invaded. It was a pleasure to have noticed this care and, later, to have seen the result. It’s a beautiful, love scene. Clearly, it is clear what happened. In my other works, no matter how much I talked about it, there wasn’t the most intimate scene like this time”, he added.

Despite not facing the subject as taboo, the artist is aware that the scene can generate talk. “I knew this was going to happen because when I read the script myself, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I grew up!’ (laughter). I love what I do, I love acting and I love seeing that I can, every day, be a different version of myself through my characters. I’m sure a lot of people will talk and it’s important that we talk about it. After all, I’m also growing. For me, it was never taboo, but for a large part of society it still is”, evaluated.

The film follows the story of Lulli (Manoela), a dedicated and ambitious young woman who is on the verge of fulfilling her biggest dream: entering medical school to become the best surgeon in the world! However, what she didn’t expect was that she would have a bizarre accident, turning her world completely upside down.

After being shocked by an MRI machine, the young student realizes that she has started to listen to the thoughts of everyone around her, a situation that she cannot classify as good or bad. Her new skill will cause a lot of confusion, as she will have to learn to deal with the wonders and dangers of knowing what others are thinking, while figuring out whether she wants to continue or end her romance altogether. Geez!

Watch the trailer:

In addition to Larissa Manoela, the cast includes Sérgio Malheiros, Amanda de Godoi, Vinícius Redd, Yara Charry, Nicolas Ahnert, Paula Possani, Gabriel Contente, Ana Mangueth and Carlos Artur Thiré. The production also features guest appearances by Guilherme Fontes, Luciana Braga, Marcos Breda and, finally, by the best-selling writer Thalita Rebouças, who also wrote the script.

Behind the camera, Rebouças worked in pairs with Renato Fagundes on the script. César Rodrigues is in charge of directing, with production by Luiz Noronha, Cecilia Grosso and Samanta Moraes, and executive production by Patrícia Zerbinato. “Lulli” premieres December 26 on Netflix, and we’re already dying to see it!