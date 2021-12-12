Lary Bottino says he doesn’t want to meet ex-pawns again

Confined to the hotel for the final party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), Lary Bottino, the fifth eliminated, said she was not excited to be reunited with some former colleagues in confinement.

The influencer took advantage of the seclusion to answer some questions from followers. When asked about having already met the other former participants of the rural reality show, Lary replied that she hasn’t found anyone yet and that she has no interest in seeing most of them again.

“No, and I don’t have the slightest interest either. I’m here because I have to fulfill the contract, understand? I didn’t talk to anyone later, so there’s no point in talking now. I’m in the peace of my Lord in the little room, there’s no one I want to meet “, he said, adding in the caption that “if you have four people you’d like to see, that’s a lot.”

The ex-peoa, however, answered who are the ex-colleagues with whom she wants to kill the longing.

“William [Araujo] it doesn’t count, because I see it every day. The Vitão [Pecoraro] I want to see it, I miss it. the James [Piquilo], I miss you too. Mileid. And Erasmo too, we can already see that we’re ‘dumb’. These are the guys I want to find,” he said.

On social media, Lary also said she was looking forward to meeting Sthefane and Dynho again. After the pair exchanged caresses on the reality show, the dancer’s now ex-wife, MC Mirella, and the influencer’s now-ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh, ended their relationships with the pawns. Participants are still unaware of their separations.

“I don’t know if I’m existing, living or just thinking about what I could tell Sthefane and Dynho when I meet them at the party, right? ‘Hello, singles [solteiros]?’ ‘Hello, singles?’ ‘Talk to me, singles, how are you?’ Or I can say: ‘Oh, guys, I hate to watch the couple!'”, he joked.

Bottino, however, said he will not say anything so that the pedestrians only find out that they are single outside of confinement.

“That’s a lie, guys, I won’t say anything. You’re gossips, you want them to find out about the BO I’m going to keep quiet,” he concluded.

Next Wednesday, the 15th, the ex-peões will meet with the finalists of the program for the last party of the edition. Medrado, who withdrew, and Nego do Borel, who was expelled, will not be present. With that, the other ex-participants are being confined in a hotel, waiting for the return to the rural reality and the reunion with the ex-colleagues in the celebration.

