Lary Bottino says he doesn’t want to meet ex-pawns again

Confined to the hotel for the final party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), Lary Bottino, the fifth eliminated, said she was not excited to be reunited with some former colleagues in confinement.

The influencer took advantage of the seclusion to answer some questions from followers. When asked about having already met the other former participants of the rural reality show, Lary replied that she hasn’t found anyone yet and that she has no interest in seeing most of them again.

“No, and I don’t have the slightest interest either. I’m here because I have to fulfill the contract, understand? I didn’t talk to anyone later, so there’s no point in talking now. I’m in the peace of my Lord in the little room, there’s no one I want to meet “, he said, adding in the caption that “if you have four people you’d like to see, that’s a lot.”

The ex-peoa, however, answered who are the ex-colleagues with whom she wants to kill the longing.

“William [Araujo] it doesn’t count, because I see it every day. The Vitão [Pecoraro] I want to see it, I miss it. the James [Piquilo], I miss you too. Mileid. And Erasmo too, we can already see that we’re ‘dumb’. These are the guys I want to find,” he said.

On social media, Lary also said she was looking forward to meeting Sthefane and Dynho again. After the pair exchanged caresses on the reality show, the dancer’s now ex-wife, MC Mirella, and the influencer’s now-ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh, ended their relationships with the pawns. Participants are still unaware of their separations.

“I don’t know if I’m existing, living or just thinking about what I could tell Sthefane and Dynho when I meet them at the party, right? ‘Hello, singles [solteiros]?’ ‘Hello, singles?’ ‘Talk to me, singles, how are you?’ Or I can say: ‘Oh, guys, I hate to watch the couple!'”, he joked.

Bottino, however, said he will not say anything so that the pedestrians only find out that they are single outside of confinement.

“That’s a lie, guys, I won’t say anything. You’re gossips, you want them to find out about the BO I’m going to keep quiet,” he concluded.

Next Wednesday, the 15th, the ex-peões will meet with the finalists of the program for the last party of the edition. Medrado, who withdrew, and Nego do Borel, who was expelled, will not be present. With that, the other ex-participants are being confined in a hotel, waiting for the return to the rural reality and the reunion with the ex-colleagues in the celebration.

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

1 / 28 The friendship of Sthe and Dynho Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves came together right at the beginning of the rural reality show. Play/PlayPlus two / 28 kitchen chat The two had many conversations and exchanged advice. Play/PlayPlus 3 / 28 hug that comforts Who doesn’t like it, right? Play/Playplus 4 / 28 A little dance to cheer up The digital influencer and the dancer danced a lot in the days they spent together. Play/PlayPlus 5 / 28 enjoying the parties The two showed all the “malemolence” they have during the polar party! Play/Playplus 6 / 28 Always together In fact, the duo enjoyed the parties a lot, always together! Play/Playplus 7 / 28 Kiss on cheek Dynho got a peck on the cheek from Sthe at the saloon party. Play/PlayPlus 8 / 28 Together in everything! The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during party Play/Playplus 9 / 28 Sthe attacked with a manicure Sthe even did Dynho’s nails in confinement. Play/PlayPlus 10 / 28 nestled in the tree house The pair spent a lot of time in the treehouse, exchanging hugs… Play/Playplus 11 / 28 A sweet to close the night … and sharing brigadeiro pots! Play/PlayPlus 12 / 28 bedroom strategies In the fourth, Sthe and Dynho shared gameplay strategies. Play/Playplus 13 / 28 gossip in bed The two also talked about their fellow inmates, allies and adversaries. Play/PlayPlus 14 / 28 Rico messed up the moment Dynho supported Stefane when the girl was not feeling well. Play/PlayPlus 15 / 28 Robe hugs The girl used her friend’s hugs several times during the program. Play/Playplus 16 / 28 fun in the pool The two also enjoyed the pool a lot. Play/PlayPlus 17 / 28 The two shared laughs Joy that overflows…. Play/PlayPlus 18 / 28 games in the room In the living room, the two played and had fun alone and in the company of their colleagues in confinement. Play/PlayPlus 19 / 28 Left over affections Dynho won a caress on her friend’s chin. Play/Playplus 20 / 28 flowers to decorate The two combined and adorned themselves with flowers in their hair and face. Play/PlayPlus 21 / 28 “We walk the same!” Friends even wore matching clothes to treat the animals! Play/Playpus 22 / 28 say xiiiiiis Photo to keep as a souvenir? Of course! Play/Playplus 23 / 28 Help here… One always ready to help the other Play/Playplus 24 / 28 Exchange of glances… The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa Play/Playplus 25 / 28 A helping hand in production Sthe helped his friend bleach his hair in confinement. Play/PlayPlus 26 / 28 Nap time The duo is inseparable even when it’s time to take a nap in the treehouse Play/PlayPlus 27 / 28 Only smiles There was no lack of moments of happiness. Play/PlayPlus 28 / 28 A hug before the farm Supporting farmer friend on elimination night Play/PlayPlus