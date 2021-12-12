Latifi hits and yellow cause at the end in Abu Dhabi

Nicholas Latifi hit the guardrail firmly in the final laps of the 2021 championship (Photo: Playback/ F1 TV)

Nicholas Latifi crashed hard and caused the first safety-car period of the race in Abu Dhabi (Video: DAZN)

Nicholas Latifi caused a safety-car intervention with five laps to go in the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP. The Williams driver crashed at turn 14 after a touch with Mick Schumacher and put Mercedes and Red Bull on lap alert finals.

With five laps left, Latifi had a touch with Mick Schumacher. The Williams driver even managed to stay on track, but with a broken wing, he ended up hitting the wall at turn 14, prompting the safety-car to intervene.

Immediately, Max Verstappen pitted for a new tire change, while Hamilton remained on the track, even with badly worn tyres. On lap 56 of 58, the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) announced that drivers who had taken a lap would not be allowed to overtake.

Afterwards, the FIA ​​changed its mind, allowing the latecomers to overtake, even under protests from Mercedes. Hamilton, with badly worn tyres, still tried to defend himself but was unable to hold on to Verstappen, who won the 2021 Formula 1 race and title.

Sergio Pérez held Lewis Hamilton solidly at Yas Marina (Video: TNS Sports)

