Little Lo says ‘busts’ were allowed before

Influencer and comedian, Little Lo was one of the celebrities who stole the show at “Farofa da Gkay”, held last week at a hotel in Fortaleza, Ceará. Parading with her “motinho”, she “gave a ride” to other famous people and had fun with videos that circulated on social networks.

in conversation with splash, right after the event, in Rio de Janeiro – where she was for the Multishow 2021 Award – Pequena Lo delivered some behind-the-scenes curiosities of the three-day party promoted by Géssica Kayane.

“I’m upset, but happy. I need to make it clear that my hangover feels like dengue,” joked the comedian, who commented on the success of her locomotive bike: “The one I took to Farofa is an old woman, one I used when I was a university student and I used to do things at parties. I knew they would love the motorcycle, but I didn’t know it would be all this mess.

Little Lo had fun and was one of the highlights of the party promoted by Géssica Kayane Image: Reproduction/Instagram

‘There is gossip that no one has seen’

Even with the party turned into a kind of reality show, with many videos showing celebrities in moments of relaxation and kissing on the mouth, Little Lo guarantees that “a lot of gossip” was not published on Instagram, especially when it happened inside the “famous” dark room of the event.

We are exposed every day, right? We were having fun there and a limit was set for filming. A boundary created between ourselves. The videos of the ‘plays’ in ‘Farofa’ were authorized by the famous. We talked before and asked if we could publish.

Little Lo, who also had an exposed kiss, jokes: “I’m BV (virgin mouth). That was a big ‘fake news’. But anyway, they asked me for permission before publishing.”

‘Farofa da Gkay’ was created by influencer Gessica Kayane in 2017 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Other ‘secrets’ of ‘Farofa’:

In an interview with ‘PodDelas’, by Bruna Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki, GKay, in addition to telling that Farofa’s famous “dark room” debuted with actor João Guilherme and that “it called 20 boys to pick it up”, he delivered who the famous ones stayed with at the party that stirred up last week.

The digital influencer said that Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, stayed with the youtuber and also influencer Alvaro.

GKay’s Farofa ended at dawn last Wednesday (8).