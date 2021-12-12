Live Football: Osasuna v Barcelona; lineups and where to watch the Spanish League game

This Sunday, December 12, 2021, another live football match will take place between Osasuna and Barcelona for the Spanish Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 12:15 pm (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Barcelona playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the on Star+ and ESPN Brazil, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Osasuna and Barcelona) already have their probable lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Osasuna x Barcelona, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

In Espanyol, Barcelona has 23 points in 15 games, far from rival Real Madrid, leader with 39 points. Osasuna has 21 points after 16 matches.

In the last round of La Liga, Barça lost 1-0 to Betis, at home, while Osasuna is coming off a goalless draw with Levante, away from home.

Datasheet – Osasuna x Barcelona

Game Osasuna x Barcelona Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 12/12/2021 at 12:15 pm Streaming ESPN Brazil and on Star+ Objective 17th round of the Spanish Championship Stadium El Sadar Osasuna lineup Kike Barja, Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal Unai García, David García, Sánchez, Rubén García, Brasanac, Ávila, Budmir and Torró. Barcelona lineup Piqué, Ter Stegen, Dest, Dembélé, Gavi, Demir, Araujo, Mingueza, De Jong, Nico González and Busquets. Modality spanish championship Progress Live – 1st Half

Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.



