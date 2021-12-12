“Lobo Defi” is accused of stealing R$4 million from Brazilian gamers

According to rumors from some Brazilian game investors play to earn and cryptogamers, “Lobo Defi” is accused of stealing R$4 million from the community.

Introducing itself to investors as a DeFi advocate, this anonymous profile exposed scams being created in the community. In this way, he gained the trust of thousands of followers through YouTube videos, who saw him as a reference.

As time went by, Lobo Defi began to create “pools” with his followers, these of which were under his administration. Last Friday (10), the problems started.

Wolf Defi is accused of stealing millions of pools

During the time he created these pools, Lobo Defi gathered people interested in buying parts of NFTs games for investment. As some games have a high initial investment, it was proposed to create a pool to share the input costs in the projects.

As a guarantee of the process, Lobo Defi presented himself as the administrator of the pools, gathering the money of the investors, who trusted in the supposed solidity of this anonymous figure.

It is worth remembering that in recent days, especially with the fall of Bitcoin, several NFTs games are not managing to remain profitable and game prices have fallen in the market. Also, many scams have emerged in this space, like Metawars, for example.

Last Friday, Lobo Defi’s channel was excluded and the community began to suspect that he had stolen valuables. One of the channels that talked about the coup was the EXTRACTOR, who said he had known about the coup before anyone else.

According to youtuber, Lobo Defi has already put all values ​​in Bitcoin, with hardware and paper wallets. In any case, the case still doesn’t have many explanations and clients who believed in the ex-coup fighter are now waiting for more explanation.

Lobo Defi’s profile said he did not coup, but was robbed

Hours after the NFT gamer community reported Lobo Defi’s disappearance with around R$ 4 million in coins from its customers, the profile of the possible fraudster was released on YouTube again.

In a quick message to one of the videos that denounced him, he said that he didn’t hit his customers, but that his cell phone was stolen and that he had to flee to avoid any problems.

If confirmed, this could be one of the first fraud cases involving NFTs games in Brazil. Furthermore, it shows that trusting cryptocurrencies in third parties is a totally unadvisable practice, since the only guarantee of these coins is that they are in the possession of their owners and in secure wallets.