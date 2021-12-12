Long-term project, single and foreign investor: the profile sought by Cruzeiro for SAF | cruise

Cruzeiro is working to put a stop to its permanence in Serie B 2022. The main expectation is to conclude the process of transformation into a club-company, with the arrival of an investor who injects millions and millions into Raposa’s coffers. But what is the profile sought by the club from Minas Gerais?

The first step is to become even more attractive. For this, the club holds a board meeting to approve the constitution change. and allow the investor to be the majority shareholder in SAF. The club had been facing difficulties in attracting this investor.

From there, Cruzeiro will look at the projects in addition to the financial part. And there is the base triad for the arrival of the investor: a long-term project for Cruzeiro, a unique investor and, preferably (even considering the reality of the Brazilian currency), a foreigner with experience in the area.

Cruzeiro is looking for an investor with expertise in the football market and who knows how to deal with football. Therefore, it tends to capture an interested party already involved in the sports world.

In addition, it wants a long-term project, to recover the club, with sporting, financial and administrative objectives for a long period. And, with that, the objective is to have a single investor so that the processes can take place in a more centralized way.

Investor and SAF only completed in April



The capture and search for investors has been taking place directly with Cruzeiro’s partner, XP Investimentos, and the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who has been closely following the processes. Pedro Mesquita, president of XP, reported the progress of the search in a publication:

– All our efforts are being made to seek an investor who has a long-term project so that Cruzeiro is the first large national club to privatize itself to return to its trajectory of glory – wrote Mesquita, who is from Minas Gerais and Cruzeiro, in a social network.

Cruzeiro will already sign contracts with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Alexandre Mattos and athletes in the new format of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. But, the situation will only start to improve when there is an injection of the millionaire amount.

Twenty percent of SAF’s income, in one year, must be sent to pay the debts of the “Cruzeiro Club”, according to the law approved in Congress. Cruzeiro also already knows its “market value”, but guards its “valuation“. The expectation is that, as of April, the entire process can be concluded.

