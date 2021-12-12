LOTS OF MEMORY | 256GB Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is cheaper with cashback

The Poco X3 Pro is one of the most successful cell phones of the brand created by Xiaomi, bringing a cost-effectiveness above average even when compared to other cell phones from the Chinese company. It has a high-end processor, lots of RAM and storage, settings that make it great for those who want to pay little on a fast cell phone capable of running heavy Android games.

It’s at an unmissable price on the model with 256 GB of storage taking advantage of Zoom’s cashback, which gives part of the money back when purchasing the phone. You get this money back within 30 days and can use Pix to make a transfer to your bank account.

Buy the Poco X3 Pro for R$1,751.55

About Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a large 6.67-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience. than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The cell phone also has a digital reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, just behind the models used in high-end cell phones, which have much higher prices than those charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

The union of this processor with the 8 GB of RAM of the model on offer are enough for you to run any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not have crashes or chokes during everyday use. Completing the device’s details is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

How to take advantage of Zoom cashback

When shopping at partner stores through Zoom, you can get part of the money back by transferring the cashback money to your account through Pix. All you need to take advantage of cashback is to have a Zoom account, which can be created automatically using your Google login.

Whenever you make a cashback purchase, the amount will be added to your Zoom balance within 30 days. Access the Zoom mobile app and tap the wallet icon at the bottom of the app to access your balance. In the app itself, you can use Pix to transfer this balance to your bank account and spend with whatever you want.

