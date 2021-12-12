Luciano Huck signs a millionaire contract and will stay until 2025 in Domingão

Even though some of the viewers are displeased, it seems that the presenter Luciano Huck remains a few more years ahead of Sunday afternoon at Globo. That’s because he signed a new link with the Rio station until 2025.

In addition, Huck became the highest paid presenter on Brazilian television. The communicator’s monthly salary is around 3.5 million reais.

Despite the success in his pocket, Luciano has not been pleased and he even has a replacement: Marcos Mion is seen backstage at Globo as a natural replacement for Angelica’s husband on the Sunday schedule of the leading broadcaster. If the owner of Domingão decides to move away from television to dedicate himself exclusively to politics in 2026, Mion will take over the program.

Luciano Huck Luciano Huck commands the DomingãoReproduction/Globe Luciano Huck Domingão hasn’t taken off yetreproduction Luciano Huck Luciano Huckreproduction Luciano Huck Luciano Huck commented on the weight of Marília Mendonça reproduction Angelica and Luciano Huck with the dog Gringa Gringa steals the show in the photos of Angelica and LucianoPhoto: Reproduction/Instagram 0

But before that, something like that shouldn’t happen. Because Luciano Huck’s new relationship keeps him on Sunday nights of the “plimp-plim” network until December 29, 2024. Failure to comply with this agreement between both parties (host and broadcaster) can result in a multi-million fine that passes from the house of R$ 200 million reais.