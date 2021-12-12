Luciano Huck signs a millionaire contract and will stay until 2025 in Domingão

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Luciano Huck signs a millionaire contract and will stay until 2025 in Domingão 14 Views

Even though some of the viewers are displeased, it seems that the presenter Luciano Huck remains a few more years ahead of Sunday afternoon at Globo. That’s because he signed a new link with the Rio station until 2025.

In addition, Huck became the highest paid presenter on Brazilian television. The communicator’s monthly salary is around 3.5 million reais.

More on the subject
  • Black Gil
    celebrities
    Preta Gil scolds Luciano Huck after playing with Cauã Reymond
  • delegate with Luciano Huck
    In sight
    Luciano Huck pretends to be a DF policeman and helps a man recover his car
  • Luciano Huck
    The Best of TV
    Luciano Huck can reprint pictures of the Silvio Santos Program: understand
  • Grandson on the show Os Donos da Bola
    Television
    Craque Neto detonates Luciano Huck in homage to Marília Mendonça

Despite the success in his pocket, Luciano has not been pleased and he even has a replacement: Marcos Mion is seen backstage at Globo as a natural replacement for Angelica’s husband on the Sunday schedule of the leading broadcaster. If the owner of Domingão decides to move away from television to dedicate himself exclusively to politics in 2026, Mion will take over the program.

Luciano HuckLuciano Huck

Luciano Huck commands the DomingãoReproduction/Globe

Luciano HuckLuciano Huck

Domingão hasn’t taken off yetreproduction

Luciano Huck

Luciano Huckreproduction

Luciano HuckLuciano Huck

Luciano Huck commented on the weight of Marília Mendonça reproduction

In the photo we have angelica in sunglasses and a white shirt smiling and beside her a furry brown dog and on the other side Luciano Huck in a white shirt, all inside a carAngelica and Luciano Huck with the dog Gringa

Gringa steals the show in the photos of Angelica and LucianoPhoto: Reproduction/Instagram

0

But before that, something like that shouldn’t happen. Because Luciano Huck’s new relationship keeps him on Sunday nights of the “plimp-plim” network until December 29, 2024. Failure to comply with this agreement between both parties (host and broadcaster) can result in a multi-million fine that passes from the house of R$ 200 million reais.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘A Fazenda 13’: Mileide Mihaile discovers Marília Mendonça’s death and reveals reaction

Mileide Mihaile told her followers that is already aware of the death of Marília Mendonça. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved