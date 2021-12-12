Luísa Sonza poses without a bra on a magazine cover and bets on sensuality

The singer Luisa Sonza was chosen to be the first cover of the magazine’s digital edition Rolling Stone Brazil. Through her Instagram profile, the artist shared several clicks of the photo shoot.

Boasting her rock star personality, the artist posed without a bra with a leather belt across her breasts and ripped pantyhose, showing off a hollow panties. The record yielded more than 160,000 likes.

Among the comments, fans filled the box with glowing messages. “FULL OF ATTITUDE“, said the journalist Franklin David. “you are so wonderful my love”, shot a fan excited about the cover. “my god this cover is FUCK“, wrote another.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Luísa spoke of the relationship she created with her fans. “When you don’t have respect or a name to watch over, you will, love. Now I’m in the middle, I can’t screw it up. And the more you deliver, the more insecurity appears”, he declares.

Had a scare with the family

Also this Wednesday (8), Luísa Sonza was one of the guests on the program Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, where she recalled an accident that suffered alongside his family during his childhood.

The artist’s account came soon after Fátima received on the program two guys who put themselves at risk to help a family who suffered a serious accident at sea. “Wow, I wonder what I would be like. If I would be the person who would scream for help, if I would be the person who would call the police or the person who would take the initiative. Because, sometimes, we get paralyzed in front of something like that. So, it’s good when a person can act, right?” she said.

Moved, Luísa told that she had spent a similar situation when I was only eight years old.. According to the blonde, the car she was in with her mother and great-grandmother overturned in the middle of the road.

“I like to act a lot in these hours, in several hours of panic. I’ve had an accident and I’ve done these things like that, to save (…). I had an accident with my mother and my great-grandmother when I was a very young child, about eight years old. It so happened that the car overturned and, with the car upside down, the doors would not open. Then I took the initiative and started kicking the door open”, he recalls. “I kept kicking a door, as it didn’t open, I tried to kick another one and it opened. When it got open, I pulled my mom and my great friend out. So I have this initiative. At least in the things that have already happened, but I don’t know, until then… Because each case is different”.