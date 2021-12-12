Maiara and Maraísa sing with Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça

The duo Maiara and Maraísa had the special presence of Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, in a show last night at CTN (Centro de Tradições Nordestinas), in São Paulo.
He took the stage with Dom Vittor, his musical partner. The four also posed together in the duo’s dressing room.
Dom Vittor & Gustavo released the song “Calculista”, with the participation of the “queen of suffering”, earlier this month. The duo’s tour, however, is only scheduled for 2022.
This week, just over a month after Marília Mendonça’s death, Maraisa said that when she’s not on stage, she’s sleeping or crying. In conversation with Quem, sisters Maiara and Maraisa also admitted thinking about taking a break from their career.
Maiara and Maraisa’s friendship with Marília Mendonça offstage
Maiara and Maraisa have fun with Marilia Mendonça
Marilia Mendonça with Maiara and Maraisa
Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça
Marilia Mendonça with Maiara
Marilia Mendonça with Maiara
Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça
Maiara next to Marília Mendonça
Marília Mendonça was Maiara’s friend since 2013
Maiara and Maraisa in the first photo with Marília Mendonça on social media, in 2013
Marília Mendonça and Maiara in 2013, right after they met