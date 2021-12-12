Maiara and Maraísa sing with Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Maiara and Maraísa sing with Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça 10 Views

The duo Maiara and Maraísa had the special presence of Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, in a show last night at CTN (Centro de Tradições Nordestinas), in São Paulo.

He took the stage with Dom Vittor, his musical partner. The four also posed together in the duo’s dressing room.

Dom Vittor & Gustavo released the song “Calculista”, with the participation of the “queen of suffering”, earlier this month. The duo’s tour, however, is only scheduled for 2022.

This week, just over a month after Marília Mendonça’s death, Maraisa said that when she’s not on stage, she’s sleeping or crying. In conversation with Quem, sisters Maiara and Maraisa also admitted thinking about taking a break from their career.

Maiara and Maraisa’s friendship with Marília Mendonça offstage

Maiara and Maraisa have fun with Marilia Mendonça - Press Release

1 / 10

Maiara and Maraisa have fun with Marilia Mendonça

Disclosure

Marilia Mendonça with Maiara and Maraisa - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 10

Marilia Mendonça with Maiara and Maraisa

Reproduction/Instagram

Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 10

Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça

Reproduction/Instagram

Marilia Mendonça with Maiara - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 10

Marilia Mendonça with Maiara

Reproduction/Instagram

Marilia Mendonça with Maiara - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 10

Marilia Mendonça with Maiara

Reproduction/Instagram

Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 10

Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça

Reproduction/Instagram

Maiara next to Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Instagram

7 / 10

Maiara next to Marília Mendonça

Reproduction/Instagram

Marília Mendonça was Maiara's friend since 2013 - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 10

Marília Mendonça was Maiara’s friend since 2013

Reproduction/Instagram

Maiara and Maraisa in the first photo with Marília Mendonça on social media, in 2013 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 10

Maiara and Maraisa in the first photo with Marília Mendonça on social media, in 2013

Reproduction/Instagram

Marília Mendonça and Maiara in 2013, right after they met - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 10

Marília Mendonça and Maiara in 2013, right after they met

Reproduction/Instagram

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

In the Maldives, Gio Ewbank delights when he goes topless and sticks out his butt: ”Freedom to be”

Moderator Giovanna Ewbank appears without a bikini top in sensual photos while traveling with her …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved