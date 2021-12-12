Manchester newspaper praises Brazilians and is unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo; see the notes

This Saturday (11) Manchester United beat Norwich away from home by 1-0, by round 16 of the Premier League, and added his third consecutive victory in the competition. And once again this season, Cristiano Ronaldo saved the Red Devils and scored the winning goal, taking a penalty kick in the second half.

And despite having hit the net once more in the Premier League, reaching his seventh goal so far, CR7 he was overshadowed by other teammates, in an assessment of the game by the British newspaper “Manchester Evening News”. The vehicle distributed notes to each of the players who were on the field against Norwich, and the Portuguese only took a 6.

“Ronaldo did not appear to have benefited from a six-day rest. But he won a penalty and scored”, wrote the newspaper about the performance of the 7 shirt.

And if Portuguese was not so well evaluated, United’s Brazilian duo formed by left-back Alex Telles and defensive midfielder Fred did better. Both received a 7 for their performance.

Starting with the defender, who had his individual performance praised by the vehicle. “Another excellent individual performance. He created chances in crosses and hit the crossbar in a free kick.”

Fred’s discipline in the field was also extolled. The most disciplined of the six players up front. silently effective“, wrote the vehicle.

Regarding the highest score, she got the goalkeeper David of Gea, who simply “closed the goal” during the match, contributing a lot to the away victory. the spanish got 8 in the newspaper’s evaluation.

The worst grades, in turn, were midfielders Bruno Fernandes and the attacker Marcus Rashford, who showed up little at the game and that’s why they took a 3.

Despite not having been evaluated, as it effectively was not within the four lines, the German coach Ralph Rangnick, 63, had plenty of reason to celebrate. That’s because since his arrival, he has yet to lose under Manchester United, with two wins and a draw in his first three games.