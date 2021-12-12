Manuela D´Ávila denounces having her SUS registration altered again | Sonar – Listening to Networks

Former candidate for Vice-President in 2018 and for City Hall of Porto Alegre in 2020, Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB-LOL) published on the networks social that his vaccination card was changed again on the Ministry of Health website. ex-parliamentary, with the alleged fraud, she has no vaccination card.

This is not the first time that the former federal deputy has had her data changed in the Health system. In July of this year, D’Ávila denounced that she was listed as “dead” in the federal registry. At the time, she claimed that her data were not found on the day she was vaccinated against Covid-19, when she was immunized with a single dose. At the time, she said, health professionals made a manual record. The problem, however, is due to the fact that her record indicates that she would be dead since the end of 2018. In the same period, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT) and former presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) also denounced thechange in the data.

Manuela D´Avila shows proof of vaccination changed on the ConnectSUS website | reproduction

See also: Porchat declares vote for Ciro for 2022 and denies support for Sergio Moro