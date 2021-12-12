Marcelo Gallardo refused a proposal to coach Barcelona in 2019, says businessman

Confirmed in charge of River Plate for another year, coach Marcelo Gallardo is one of the most sought after in football today. Recently contacted by Flamengo, his manager Juan Berros declared, in an interview with ‘Sport 890’, that the coach has already turned down an offer from Barcelona to stay at the Argentine club.

At the time, which took place in 2019, the Spanish team had just suffered the departures of commander Ernesto Valverde and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. According to Berros, the decision was personal to Gallardo, as the desire to remain at River Plate goes beyond proposals.

Two years ago, Marcelo rejected a formal proposal from Barcelona. The stay or departure of River Plate did not depend on a third-party proposal, as it was a completely personal decision. The choice of staying or not staying at the River doesn’t go through a proposal from another team,” he revealed.

Recently, in addition to a survey by Flamengo after the resignation of Renato Portaluppi, the Argentine coach also decided not to accept the challenge of leading the Uruguay team.