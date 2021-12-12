Marcos Mion and Luciano Huck will change Globo’s programming, says columnist

Marcos Mion’s command on Globo’s Saturday afternoons with the program ‘Caldeirão’ has yielded more profit and interest from sponsors, generating the network’s plans to make an exchange between Mion and Luciano Huck in their respective programming. The novelty comes from a decision by Globo’s new board, which allows the financial sector to have autonomy to interfere in the grid, being able to make profitable exchanges. The information is from columnist Alessandro Lo Bianco.

About the subject

Rede Globo’s financial sector even met with experts in economics and the weekend report on the station’s programming stated that 70% of Sunday advertisers intend to migrate to Saturdays with Marcos Mion. The presenter Luciano Huck even brought some sponsors linked to his name to ‘Domingão’, however, Globo no longer intends to accept this type of partnership, as it may cause unfeasible future demands.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

According to the columnist, the decision is a monetary issue and not Ibope’s, as the large number of advertisers with Marcos Mion on Saturdays devalues ​​Sunday, which is the most expensive and profitable day for Globo. In addition, the name ‘Domingão’ should be phased out soon, as it is still referred to Faustão, who remained for 32 years on Sundays at the network.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags