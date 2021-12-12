Marília Mendonça’s mother shivers with an extremely emotional outburst during the Multishow Awards

Marília Mendonça
Marília Mendonça's mother gives the audience goosebumps during the Multishow Award

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira moved everyone during a speech made in the 2021 Multishow Award.

When he took the stage to receive the statuette of best singer of the year, she was moved by the tribute to the sertaneja.

“It is a great pleasure to be here today honoring my daughter. I was very happy with the tribute they paid her. I see how huge and deserving she was and all that just fills me with pride”, declared.

“Of course I didn’t want to come to this award on this occasion. If you were with her receiving the trophy it would be beautiful. I want to thank you for this honor at such a beautiful party. I had the opportunity to see the award. That’s not how I wanted to know, right? But I came to represent my daughter”, continued.

And he continued, thanking everyone for their affection: “I thank the affection of Brazil, the fans and everyone who prays for me. Our strength comes from the people and we will continue. Her blood is in my vein so she’s alive. Let’s go ahead with the projects she left on the way”.

Mother of Marília Mendonça wants to continue the singer’s legacy

“Let’s continue with the dreams she had. After all, Marília is in us. She wouldn’t want anyone sad or crestfallen, she would want to fight for her job. We are at a time when everyone gives me strength”, he reflected.

“God has given me the strength to continue in this fight. It hurts, right? It hurt in Brazil, in the world, and my pain only I and God know. This pain of loss can never paralyze me”, completed.

João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, also spoke on the occasion. “Marília wanted to see everyone happy. Everyone who is here today, I’m sure they were able to share some experience with Marília, some teaching, and I know you keep that in your heart”, stated.

Watch:

