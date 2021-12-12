Marisa Monte and Diogo Nogueira pay last homage to Monarco, at a wake in Portela

Marisa Monte was one of the first celebrities to arrive at Monarco’s wake, a samba dancer who died last Saturday at the age of 88. The ceremony takes place at the Portela court, in the North Zone of Rio. Portelense, the singer, who was dressed in white, sat next to the bastion’s family, in a reserved area.

Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agencia O Globo

— Monarco was a very responsible person with regard to memory, as well as a brilliant composer who left sambas that will be sung forever in the samba circles. It was always great to talk to him. He had a very clear head. Education, gentleness and haughtiness were his hallmarks. It is a great example for all Brazilians. He was a great Brazilian. It’s a great loss, but it was also a privilege for us to have lived with such a brilliant man! says Marisa Monte.

The artist always said she was a fan of Monarco and paid homage to him frequently. During the recording of her latest album, Marisa was talking to her friends about the samba dancer and she decided to call him. When she learned of the news of the singer’s death, the singer retrieved a video in which she was talking to her friend on the phone.

Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

“During the recording of the album ‘Portas’, Mauro Diniz came with us to record the samba “Elegante Amanhecer” in honor of Portela. Speaking of Monarco, we decided to call him, who was isolated at home. Monarco was always a natural master, of generous personality who liked to share his knowledge and stories. His prodigious memory kept the best sambas and was our encyclopedia. A living witness of the history of samba, we turned to him when we wanted to know about the affairs of the sambas. A generous and generous man kind. A great Brazilian. On that day I was able to say how much I love him and I say now that I will love him forever. Thank you master, you will live forever”

Also present was Diogo Nogueira, who was dressed in the school’s colors. As soon as he reached the court, the samba dancer went to the area reserved for family and friends.

— Our role today to keep his legacy alive and continue singing the songs of this immense man who has always valued young samba composers. His memory lives on through his songs and his elegance. He was Portela herself.