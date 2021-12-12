Mazepin tests positive for Covid-19 and misses F1 Abu Dhabi GP

The 2021 F1 season ended a little early for Nikita Mazepin. This Sunday (12), hours before the Abu Dhabi GP, Haas announced that the Russian tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of the race.

Through a short official statement, the team informed that “Nikita is physically well, asymptomatic, but now needs to isolate herself and follow the recommendations of health authorities with safety for all parties involved”, he wrote.

“Haas wishes Nikita better and we look forward to her returning to the track in early 2022 for pre-season testing,” he added.

On social media, Haas explained that it will not have a replacement for Russian. “There will be no substitution according to article 31.1 of the F1 Sports Regulation, which prohibits any driver from starting if he has not participated in at least one free practice”, he pointed out.

Nikita has also used the media to send a message and reinforce that she is feeling good. “Hello everyone. Unfortunately, I ended up testing positive for Covid-19. I feel fine, but I won’t be able to run”, he wrote.

“I wish all my fellow drivers a fantastic end to the season and I send thanks and love to everyone for their support,” concluded the 2021 season rookie.