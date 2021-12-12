Mazepin tests positive for Covid-19 and misses the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Nikita Mazepin tested positive for Covid-19 and does not race in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing

The 2021 Formula 1 season ended a day ahead of Nikita Mazepin’s schedule. This Sunday morning (12), Haas announced that the 22-year-old Russian had tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, will not be able to race in the Abu Dhabi GP soon, with a start scheduled for 10:00 am (Brasilia, GMT- 3).

Haas said Mazepin is “physically well, asymptomatic and is going to isolate himself and comply with the standards set by the local health authorities.

Via Twitter, the pilot said he is fine. “Hello everyone! Sorry to report that I tested positive for Covid. I’m completely fine, but I won’t be able to race today. I wish all my fellow drivers a fantastic end to the season and I send gratitude and love to everyone for their support”.

Nikita Mazepin is out of the Abu Dhabi GP after testing positive for Covid-19 (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Mazepin will soon have no replacement for the final race of the year. According to article 31.1 of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) sports regulation for Formula 1, a driver can only start at a GP if he has done at least one free practice over the weekend. Nikita attended all sessions on Friday and Saturday as well.

The Haas driver will be the second in the 2021 season to miss at least one stage of Formula 1 because of Covid-19. In September, Kimi Räikkönen tested positive and was out of the Dutch and Italian GPs, being replaced at Alfa Romeo by Robert Kubica.

In this way, Mazepin ends a debut season in Formula 1 with an emphasis more on rounds and closed off on opponents than on a great performance on the track. In his last classification, Nikita was bested by teammate Mick Schumacher by more than 0s7. The German started ahead of his teammate on 20 opportunities, against two for Mazepin.

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

F1 launches campaign to advocate and encourage vaccination against Covid-19 (Video: F1)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.