Medioli comments on SAF, search for investors and Cruzeiro moment: “The club format failed” | cruise

The end of Cruzeiro’s season has been one of movement behind the scenes to transform the club into a company. The club has already registered the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) and is looking for investors. Vittorio Medioli, the club’s advisor and one of the main names on the Management Board, who managed the club after the resignation of former president Wagner Pires de Sá, commented on the change of the club-company.

“I’m seeing it positively, the club format failed, Cruzeiro has to renew itself and find other assets. I believe that this change will raise Cruzeiro to the levels that Cruzeiro deserves”

In an exclusive interview with ge during the Volleyball Club World Cup, in Betim, Medioli also commented on the club’s debts, the troubled backstage and the expectation for 2022. The Minas Gerais club will compete for the third year in a row in the Second Division.

Vittorio Medioli with "Management Plan" ignored by former board

– Now, the club is worthless, the club is a charity action. Now, SA does not have shares that can also be used to settle debts. It’s not difficult to do, back in the beginning, I had proposed this, but they didn’t want to listen. Now, they got caught, they got caught and now there’s XP, Pactual, big investors, there’s no other solution, you have to roll up your sleeves and do it – said Medioli .

“Cruzeiro is a brand worth millions, but it has to be placed in a correct, clean environment so that this potential can be expressed, now, I think that the same path, SA, as a predominance of primary capital”

Deletion of Wagner Pires

Another answer given by Medioli was about the delay in the process that votes to exclude the former president of Cruzeiro, Wagner Pires de Sá, from the club’s board. The former director resigned at the end of 2019, and as a result the management board headed by Medioli took over the management. Wagner is investigated by the Federal Police for several crimes committed in celestial management.