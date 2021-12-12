“Mega” accumulates, but 21 lucky ones from Dourados will share R$ 202,000 in the corner – Economy

Line of lottery players in the Capital. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Mega-Sena returned to accumulate in the draw this Saturday night (11). The dozens drawn were 41 – 19 – 55 – 01 – 46 -48, but as no one got it right, the prize was R$6.5 million. The next draw takes place on Wednesday (15).

On the other hand, 21 odds bet on Lotérica Zebrinha, in Jardim Climax, in Dourados, earned R$ 202,095.60 on the corner. This was the only winning bet of this modality in the State, among the 16 winning bets of the corner across the country. Another 19 bets hit the court in MS, and most were awarded with R$1,631.11. Across the country 1,416 bets hit the court.

Bets for the next Mega-Sena draw, which takes place on Wednesday (15) must be placed by 6:00 pm (MS) at any lottery or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. Each card with a minimum bet of 6 numbers costs R$4.50.

The more numbers you dial, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning. The probability of winning in each Mega-Sena contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For single bets, with only six tens, the probability of winning the prize is 1 in 50,063,860.