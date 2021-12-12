Mega da Virada will pay R$350 million; How much does this amount yield in savings?

Can you imagine starting the year 2022 millionaire? Mega Sena da Virada promises that the draw that will be held on December 31st will have the highest value in history, the value will be R$350 million reais, do you have any idea of ​​how much this could bring in your account? In this text we will tell you.

Players cannot bet on Mega Sena da Virada, as they are still unavailable, but the prize pool has been announced for a few weeks, the draw is expected to pay a total of BRL 350 million to the winner or be divided between winners, if more than one bet hits the six tens of the maximum prize.

The last contest of the year is not cumulative, but for the maximum prize to be drawn, one or more players must match the six numbers.

Many Brazilians certainly have no idea what to do with so much money, first of all, try to find out how to make these values ​​continue to pay off.

Savings is a good possibility, as it can be used through the account opened by Caixa Econômica Federal to pay the premium.

Let’s talk about numbers now, if only one bettor hits six tens and wins 350 million with a return of 5.4% per year, the return would be R$19 million per year with savings alone.

If you choose an account with a yield of 100% of the CDI, such as Nubank, the yield would be R$26 million per year.

