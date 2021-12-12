Mega-Sena accumulates at R$6.5 million; check the numbers drawn this saturday

RIO – Caixa held this Saturday the draw for the 2,437 Mega-Sena contest, with a prize of R$ 4.2 million. Nobody got all the dozens right, and the prize totaled R$6.5 million. The numbers drawn were: 01-19 – 41 – 46 – 48 – 55.

There were 16 bets that matched five numbers and will receive around R$ 101,000. Another 1,416 bettors hit four tens and will win R$1,631.11. The next draw takes place on Wednesday.

This was the third and last contest scheduled for this week, called the Mega-Week of Christmas. It is the penultimate week of regular Mega-Sena drawings before the special Mega da Virada contest, which offers the millionaire prize estimated at R$350 million and which does not accumulate.

The draw was broadcast live on social networks and held at the new Caixa Lotteries space, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Contest 5728 da Quina, also held this Saturday, the numbers drawn were: 30 – 43 – 54 – 76 – 77. The prize for the main belt was over R$19 million. Without winners, the amount was R$ 21.5 million in the next contest, which takes place on Monday.

Mega of the Turn

With a prize that can reach R$ 350 million, the biggest in the history of the lottery, Mega-Sena da Virada is already receiving bets. Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the jackpot on December 31st. The contest will be number 2440.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at R$300 million.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, via the Loterias Caixa app or via the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. Remember that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

Estimates made by Caixa show that if the lucky one takes the jackpot alone, if he invests the money in savings, he will have an income of R$1.5 million a month, still enough money to buy 40 mansions for R$8.75 million each.