Mel Maia rolls with her friends to the sound of forbidden funk

Mel Maia

How to know if the Labrador is pure? Check out the tips


Still enjoying days of fun with friends in Florianópolis, Mayan honey appeared in top and shorts in Instagram stories dancing funk prohibition with her friends this Saturday (11). The famous one loves to share with her followers her daily life and leisure time.

She, who is 17 years old, exudes sensuality and daring in her looks and this draws the attention of many internet users who sometimes raise the tag in the name of the actress on Twitter to praise her.

Mel Maia will stop at the most talked about topics on Twitter

Mayan honey is enjoying a few days in Florianópolis and shows that he is enjoying the capital of Santana Catarina. The youth actress shared a click on Instagram stories in which she appears wearing a bikini top and bottom showing her tattoos and little mark.

As we said before, Mel Maia ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter because of her body. Many netizens tweeted the name of the actress wishing to have a physique like hers.

Amanda Souza

