Mercedes Pilot in 2022, Russell criticizes the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP | formula 1

Stage of the decision of Formula , the Abu Dhabi GP ended this Sunday with cinematic contours – and the victory that stamped Max Verstappen’s first title. The decisive overtaking at the end of the race, however, was led by a yellow flag thrown by Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian’s colleague and Mercedes driver in 2022, George Russell was not at all satisfied with the outcome of the race.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to become F1 champion

– This is unacceptable! Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but great respect for him, but what happened is absolutely unacceptable. I can’t believe what we just saw – wrote the Brit on social media.

Russell retired from the race on lap 29 with gearbox problems. In the last four laps, his teammate, Latifi, hit the protective barrier in a contest with Mick Schumacher. The yellow flag was raised and the security car entered the track, retreating one lap to the end.

When the safety car left the track on lap 58, Verstappen reduced the gap to Hamilton and overtook him to win at turn 5. Not all of the latecomers had passed the leaders, an issue that prompted Mercedes to file a protest with the race management , based on Article 48.12 of the Sports Regulations.

The excerpt says that “if the race director considers it safe and the message is sent to all competitors, any cars that have taken a lap from the leader will be required to pass the cars on the main lap, and the safety car.” The article points out, however, that the rule “only applies to cars that have made a lap at the time they have crossed the line for the second time after the Safety Car has been activated”.

Article 48.12 of the F1 Sports Regulations also determines that the safety car must withdraw on the lap following the realignment of the cars. The race direction only authorized that Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, who were in front of Verstappen, pass.

In addition, Mercedes also filed another protest accusing Verstappen of having overtaken while still under the safety car, which would violate Article 48.8 of the regulation.