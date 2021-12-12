Metaverse: Your workplace won’t be the same in 2 or 3 years, according to Bill Gates; know why

That the world will no longer be the same two or three years from now, everyone already knows – or at least imagines. But have you ever thought about how these changes will happen in practice? If the answer is no, we have good news: o bill Gates already did it for you.

If you answered yes to the above question, chances are, the first thing that popped into your head was Microsoft and how the company’s cloud and operating systems will get more advanced.

But Gates went further. According to him, in two or three years, the videoconferences that became popular among companies and their employees during the pandemic will have a new face: that of metaverse.

In an annual blog post posted Dec. 7, Gates said he predicts that most virtual meetings could move from “2D camera image grids” to the metaverse within two to three years, in what would be a 3D space with digital avatars.

“The idea is that you end up using your avatar to meet people in a virtual space that replicates the feeling of being in a real room with them,” Gates wrote.

Although the term metaverse is still somewhat vague, it is seen by many as the next stage in digital relationships. Some, like Gates, said this could resemble a form of cyberspace, in which users interact through 3D avatars. Others say it’s simply a concept.

Gates points out that the covid-19 pandemic has already revolutionized the work environment, with more companies offering flexibility for employees who want to work remotely.

“These changes will only intensify in the next few years,” writes Gates, adding that teleworking will only pull more people into the metaverse.