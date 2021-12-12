Microsoft is giving away a custom Garfield Xbox Series S

Enter the Xbox Series S giveaway!

On its official Twitter, Xbox revealed that it is giving away a custom Xbox Series S from Garfield , world-renowned character by cartoonist Jim Davis.

To participate in Garfield’s Xbox Series S raffle (and yes, the raffle is valid in Brazil), just follow the Xbox profile on Twitter, retweet the photo with the hashtag #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes, and that’s it! You are already participating in the draw. Xbox also gave an interesting tip: don’t feed your console lasagna. Check it out (and participate):

Warning: do NOT feed your console lasagna. Follow and RT with #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Garfield Xbox Series S in celebration of @NickBrawlGame. Age 18+. Ends 12/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/yCF9A3cvV6 pic.twitter.com/itorAPJl9A — Xbox (@Xbox) December 10, 2021

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.