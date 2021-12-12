Microsoft is giving away a custom Garfield Xbox Series S

Enter the Xbox Series S giveaway!

On its official Twitter, Xbox revealed that it is giving away a custom Xbox Series S from Garfield, world-renowned character by cartoonist Jim Davis.

To participate in Garfield’s Xbox Series S raffle (and yes, the raffle is valid in Brazil), just follow the Xbox profile on Twitter, retweet the photo with the hashtag #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes, and that’s it! You are already participating in the draw. Xbox also gave an interesting tip: don’t feed your console lasagna. Check it out (and participate):

