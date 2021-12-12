Minimum wage should be BRL 5.9 thousand to support a family of 4, says Dieese

The Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese) published a survey in which it states that the minimum wage necessary to cover expenses for a family of 4 people should be BRL 5,969.17.

This figure has increased by 30% since the start of the pandemic and is five times higher than the current minimum wage in the country, which is BRL 1,100.

The survey is the result of a comparison with the minimum wage and the value of the basic food basket for a group of 4 people, two adults and two children, being counted according to the capitals of Brazil. Dieese calculates based on the most expensive food basket in the country.

In addition, the research also takes into account the costs of services such as healthcare, housing, electricity, among others.

Florianópolis was the state with the most expensive basket in November, at R$ 710.53, while Aracajú had the cheapest basket, at R$ 473.26.

The survey also showed that the basic food basket rose in nine cities, mainly in the North and Northeast regions.

Minimum wage adjustment

Live from SCD

In 2022, the minimum wage will be around R$ 1,210 reais, due to an estimated 10% increase in inflation. The Federal Government uses the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) as a basis, in which inflation advances are calculated to correct the national minimum wage.

The INPC measures inflation taking into account families with income from 1 to 5 minimum wages and also the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) two years earlier.

Even with the readjustment for next year, the minimum wage will be much lower than the increase in inflation in essential goods, generating a big difference with the basic values ​​that were calculated by Dieese.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you will follow everything about banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Photo: Pixabay