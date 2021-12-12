Minister Barroso, of the STF, determines that a vaccine passport is mandatory for entry into Brazil

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Saturday (11) that the passport for the vaccine is mandatory for all foreign travelers who land in Brazil.

Only those dispensed for medical reasons or those who come from a country where there is provenly no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons will be exempt from presenting the vaccine passport..

“The replacement of proof of vaccination by the quarantine alternative only applies to travelers considered ineligible for vaccination, in accordance with current medical criteria, or who come from countries where, it is proved, there was no vaccination available with wide reach, or , also, for exceptional humanitarian reasons”, says the minister in the decision.

Barroso took the decision as part of an action proposed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party. The minister says that “in a country like Brazil, where authorities face difficulties even in monitoring prisoners with electronic ankle bracelets, quarantine must be understood with relative value and applied with extreme caution.”

“Every day thousands of people enter Brazil by air and land, so that every day that proof of vaccination or quarantine is not required, the risk of contagion of the Brazilian population increases compromise the effectiveness of the vaccination effort undertaken by the country itself.”

“The situation is even more serious considering that Brazil is a tourist destination for New Year, pre-Carnival and Carnival parties, among other events, which suggests an increase in the flow of travelers between the end of the year and the beginning of the year. of 2022. In addition, as noted by Anvisa, facilitating entry without the presentation of proof of vaccination may attract to the country an anti-vaccination tourism that is not desired and which, ultimately, may make the events in question unfeasible.”

Barroso asks that his decision be sent to the Supreme Court’s virtual plenary, in an extraordinary session, for the referendum of his colleagues.

The minister also cites, in his decision, an alleged interference by the Judiciary in the Executive’s actions, a constant target of criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“This decision does not involve a judgment on the political preferences of the Judiciary, but an assessment of the compatibility of the measures adopted by the Executive with respect for such rights, in view of a pandemic that has already killed more than 600,000 (six hundred thousand) Brazilians and the existence of authorities denying its gravity”, writes the minister.

Supreme Court Jurisprudence

Barroso says that the federal government must fully accept the suggestions of the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on the adoption of the vaccine passport and says that the ordinance that determined a five-day quarantine for travelers “contains wording that can lead to ambiguous understandings and divergent, and that need to be avoided”.

“So that conflicting interpretations do not occur and in order to allow the rule itself to fully reach its purposes, there is a need for some clarification on its scope, in order to rule out its misapplication”, writes Barroso, adding: “Such clarifications will be carried out in the light of the technical notes of Anvisa and the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court, which requires respect for scientific criteria of bodies with expertise in the matter, as well as observance of the principles of precaution and prevention”.