Ministry of Health says ‘hope’ is to re-establish ConnectSus next week | Health

Barroso determines mandatory vaccination for entry into Brazil

The application and the ConectSUS page – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – remain offline, more than 24 hours after the episode.

The system was hacked at dawn on Friday (10). The problem also affected the system for reporting cases of the disease.

The suspension of services led the federal government to postpone the need to present proof of immunization for travelers arriving in Brazil by air and, in case of absence of the document, the requirement of 5 days of quarantine.

The measures would take effect this Saturday (11), but, according to an ordinance published this Friday (10), they will only take effect on December 18th.

A decision given this Saturday by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, determined that proof of vaccination was mandatory for foreign travelers arriving in the country. According to the decision, foreigners without proof of vaccination will not be able to enter Brazil. The minister argues that monitoring the quarantine of thousands of travelers would make the situation out of control and bring more risk to the Brazilian population.

This Saturday, the Ministry of Health said, in a statement, that “it is acting with maximum agility to restore the systems compromised by the attack caused in the early hours of this Friday”.

“Several systems have already been reestablished and the expectation is that the other systems will be available to the population next week,” said the folder.

According to the ministry, the following systems were achieved:

e-SUS Notifica (Covid case notification system)

Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI) – which has information on vaccination coverage and vaccination against other diseases in the country

ConnectSUS

features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.

Proof of vaccination is required in more than 240 Brazilian cities to access some public and private spaces, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). Nineteen capitals also require the presentation of the document (see list here).

The document is also needed in many places to receive the second dose or the booster dose. Through the ConnectSUS app, vaccinated people could issue the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate.

With the system off the air, see alternatives to prove vaccination.

Physical card: After receiving the vaccination, you must have received a physical proof, in which the manufacturer, the lots of immunizing agent and the date for the application of the second dose were noted. To prove that you are vaccinated against Covid-19, you can present physical proof. Remember to have at hand proof of the two (or three) doses or the single dose;

After receiving the vaccination, you must have received a physical proof, in which the manufacturer, the lots of immunizing agent and the date for the application of the second dose were noted. To prove that you are vaccinated against Covid-19, you can present physical proof. Remember to have at hand proof of the two (or three) doses or the single dose; Municipal and state applications: Some states and municipalities also have vaccination data on local websites and apps. In São Paulo, the state platform that issues the receipt, VaciVida, was not affected and is working normally, according to the State Health Department (read more).