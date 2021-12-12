Ministry of Health says it has recovered vaccination records | Health

The Ministry of Health informed this Sunday (12) that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information.

“All data was successfully recovered,” says the folder in a note.

The ministry also claims that “at the moment, the ministry is working to re-establish as soon as possible the systems for registration and issuing of vaccination certificates”.

Ministry of Health says ‘expectation’ is to re-establish ConnectSus next week

The system was hacked at dawn on Friday (10). The problem also affected the system for reporting cases of the disease.

The application and the ConectSUS page – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – remain offline, more than 24 hours after the episode.

According to the ministry, the following systems were achieved:

e-SUS Notifica (Covid case notification system)

Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI) – which has information on vaccination coverage and vaccination against other diseases in the country

ConnectSUS

features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.

Proof of vaccination is required in more than 240 Brazilian cities to access some public and private spaces, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). Nineteen capitals also require the presentation of the document (see list here).

The document is also needed in many places to receive the second dose or the booster dose. Through the ConnectSUS app, vaccinated people could issue the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate.

A decision given this Saturday by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, determined that proof of vaccination was mandatory for foreign travelers arriving in the country (understand what the decision says).

Hacker attack takes down the Ministry of Health website and ConnectSUS

With the system off the air, see alternatives to prove vaccination.