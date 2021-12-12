Mion surprises Tonico Pereira, who reveals intimate detail

This Saturday (11), Tonic Pereira was the guest of the painting have or not, at the cauldron. During the attraction, Marcos Mion questioned whether the 73-year-old actor was wearing wine underwear, and the veteran ended up showing off the intimate detail.

The moment happened because, when introducing the guests to the painting, Mion announced Tonico in an unusual way. “He, who puts things away and doesn’t think so at all, and only enters the scene with burgundy underwear. He’s even using one today. Tonico Pereira!“, he said.

In response, the actor gave a positive hand signal.”Mr Tonico, is that really true? Are you in wine underwear?“, asked the presenter. The veteran agreed again and Mion insisted: “Is it a burgundy underwear cabinet?“, He asked. Professor Ramiro’s interpreter in a place in the sun, then lowered his pants a little and showed the burgundy garment to the cameras. “It’s silk!“he said.

Marcos Mion and Tonico Pereira (Reproduction/Globe)

Which told more about the custom: “The only thing I wear on my clothing is silk underwear. The rest is something poor”, explained. During the attraction, Tonico got the better of one of the rounds. To celebrate, he took his wife, Marina, to dance and showed that he rocks ballroom dancing. With information from GShow.