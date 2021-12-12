Miss Universe 2021: Teresa Santos disputes the title for Brazil today | Ceará

Teresa Santos, from Ceará, will dispute, this Sunday (12), the Miss Universe 2021 . The 70th edition of the event starts at 9 pm (GMT) and will take place in the city of Eilat, Israel. Teresa will compete in the biggest beauty contest in the world with other 79 competitors. She is singled out as one of the favorites to win.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In May this year, Julia Gama from Rio Grande do Sul was second in the overall competition, losing to Mexican Andrea Meza, who will have one of the shortest reigns in the competition’s history. So far, only two Brazilian women have won the Miss Universe. They were Ieda Maria Vargas, from Rio Grande do Sul, in 1963, and Martha Vasconcellos, from Bahia, five years later.

Born in Fortaleza, but raised in the municipality of Maranguape and with roots in Bahia, Teresa participated in the internal competition in Brazil for the second time and was named representative on 9 November. The young woman, a psychology student, said after the victory that she wants to use the repercussions to talk about the importance of mental health.

Teresa Santos will take ‘Brazilianness’ to the catwalks at the Miss Universe final in Israel

On Tuesday (7), the woman from Ceará released images of the typical costume (see video above), a hand-painted jumpsuit, bordered in glass, with crystal appliqués, inspired by brazilwood, which she will wear in the typical costume parade.

According to Teresa, “every detail of the costume” was designed by stylist Bruno Oliveira to represent the country’s culture. The final look is signed by Israel Valentim.

“We are always thinking about the whole, and not only about taking Teresa, but also about taking Brazil. We are thinking about each detail, about how to put a little of our culture, a little of our personality. This is definitely what greater focus for the Miss Universe”, says the miss, in an interview with g1.

2 of 3 Miss Brazil, Teresa Santos, will wear clothes inspired by Pau-Brasil in the typical costume parade at the Miss Universe final. — Photo: Miss Brazil Universe/Disclosure Miss Brazil, Teresa Santos, will wear clothes inspired by Pau-Brasil in the typical costume parade at the Miss Universe final. — Photo: Miss Brazil Universe/Disclosure

3 of 3 Look for the arrival of Miss Teresa Santos in Jerusalem was signed by the stylyst from Pernambuco, Luiz Plínio. — Photo: Miss Universe Brazil/Disclosure Look for the arrival of Miss Teresa Santos in Jerusalem was signed by the stilyst from Pernambuco, Luiz Plínio. — Photo: Miss Universe Brazil/Disclosure

This Saturday (11), one of the last events in which Teresa participated before the final was a meeting with current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza.

“One of these activities was to get to know our current Miss Universe @andreamezamx more closely, who gave us wisdom and light. The heart of the Miss who speaks to you is already tight with nostalgia, but full of emotion for the great final night that happens tomorrow!” , wrote on a social network.