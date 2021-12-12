Miss Universe 2021: Teresa Santos look has Brazil stick as inspiration

THE Miss Universe 2021 come here! Winner of Miss Brazil, Teresa Santos, from Ceará, is already in Israel for the beauty contest, scheduled for Sunday (12). In the previous edition, it is worth remembering, the Brazilian candidate, Julia Gama, took second place in the world dispute and left many fans excited.

In 2021, Psychology student Teresa chose a powerful look for the traditional costumes parade, which she defined as “beautiful, intense and with a surreal message and aesthetic”. “The costume, inspired by the Pau-Brasil, was handpainted by the beloved stylist Bruno Oliveira and had embroidery on glazed windows and a natural wicker structure to reproduce the crowns of the tree,” he pointed out.

Look also makes reference to Brazilian art

In addition to honoring a tree that has become a national symbol and warning against the predatory action of man against nature, the costumes also have references to the modernist movement.

“Like Oswald de Andrade, who in 1924 created the Pau Brasil movement to defend our Brazilianness and export our best to the world, we are going to rescue the true essence and cultural identity of our country in depth, showing one of our greatest riches and warning about its preservation” , said the stylist Bruno Oliveira.