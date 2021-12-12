Moderator Apologizes After Kissing Fan ‘Dick’

Yonara Werri, presenter of a TV news program on Rede Globo in Rondônia, used her social networks last Thursday (9), to apologize to viewers after committing a faux pas and blowing a fan’s intimate kiss.

At the time, the journalist went viral on social media, after making the mistake during the live program. Unintentionally, she changed the word “father” to “stick”. Upon receiving a message from viewers, Yonara decided to interact with the audience. “Send a kiss to my father, Valquir, and to me too. Yonara, my father watches JRO1 every day”, wrote the TV news fan.

Advertising Unable to load ad

The presenter then complied with the viewer’s request, however, made a faux pas: “So, there’s a big kiss for you, Vinicius, and also for your dick”, fired the journalist. Then, realizing the faux pas, she quickly corrected herself. “Your father Valquir”, he said, laughing.

Yonara Werri apologized on social media

On the social networks, Yonara Werri apologized for the misunderstanding and vented about what had happened. “We have to learn from mistakes, be more attentive and take more care of the memory […] Psychologist and therapist offered to help, they said this Freud explains, it could be mental fatigue […] They asked me if I changed [outras palavras] and I remembered that, just this week, I made other mistakes and changed the names of two colleagues on the air […] May you soon forget about that unusual kiss that was sent”, she said visibly shaken.

Check out the full video:

SEE MORE: Journalist announces death of Queen Elizabeth II by mistake; watch