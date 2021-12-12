Monarco, symbol of Portela and samba, dies at 88

Portela’s oldest bastion, Monarco died this Saturday, 11, at the age of 88. Since November, the samba dancer was hospitalized at the Hospital Federal Cardoso Fontes, where he underwent bowel surgery and did not resist the complications. Members of Portela confirmed the death to GLOBO. So far, there is no information about wake and burial.

“His last performance in public was where he most liked to sing, at home, on the Majestade do Samba court!”, wrote the board of Portela, in a note published shortly after his death. “On the occasion, he participated in the October edition of the Feijoada da Família Portelense alongside his road and life companions from the Velha Guarda Show”.





Hildemar Diniz, o Monarco, from Velha Guarda da Portela, in 19733 Photo: Luís Paulo / Agência O Globo – 05/15/1973

“We lost our master. Portela is sad, the samba world is sad. He fulfilled his cool mission. God receives,” lamented Zeca Pagodinho, in a video posted on his Instagram profile.

A reference at the Madureira school alongside names of the cream of the samba, such as Paulinho da Viola and Clara Nunes, Hildemar Diniz became known by a childhood nickname, which she gained while still living in Nova Iguaçu. Son of cabinetmaker and poet José Felipe Diniz, he even helped his mother, who was separated, with the expenses of the house, selling mangoes at the fair in the city of Baixada Fluminense.

— I lost a second father and portela lost the greatest Portolense of all times, the greatest samba dancer it could have—said Serginho Procópio, composer, son of samba dancer Osmar do Cavaco and member of the Velha Guarda da Portela.

At 10, the carioca from the Cavalcanti neighborhood returned to live in Rio, this time in Oswaldo Cruz, where he began to frequent the samba circles. There, he met babas like Paulo da Portela, founder of Azul e Branco, of whom he became a disciple. In the 1950s, he joined the school’s Composers Wing, led by Alcides Malandro Histórico, with whom he became a partner. Cavaquinist and percussionist, he was also harmony director.

In the 1960s, he moved from Portela to Unidos de Jacarezinho (which honored him in 2005 with the plot “Monarco; Voz e Memória do samba, a past of glory”), but returned to Portela in 1969. In 1970, he recorded , next to Velha-Guarda da Portela, the album “Portela passed by glory”, produced by Paulinho da Viola.

Paulinho remembers that, when he arrived in Portela, the great samba of the moment was “Passado de glory”. song composed by Monarco, and that drove the court crazy when it was played.

— Monarco is part of a generation that emerged in the 1950s, that of Candeias and Picolino, who arrived a little before ours — recalls Paulinho. — He was of fundamental importance because he united two different phases of the Old Guard of Portela, since he had lived with great members of the past. He was always the person we looked for to talk about older things concerning composition. On top of that, he was a great songwriter and a special voice. You heard him singing and realized his potential, the strength he represented.

He is the author of some of the classic sambas that exalt the school, such as “Passado de Gloria”, one of Portela’s obligatory “heaters” before entering the Avenue. His first solo album came in 1976, with themes like “O quitandeiro” (with Paulo da Portela) and “Lenço” (with Francisco Santana). Other of his hits are “Triste desventura”, “Vai vadiar” and “Coração em Desalinho”, the last two became great hits in the voice of Zeca Pagodinho, also from Porto.

In 1999, singer Marisa Monte, also from Porto, invited Monarco and Velha Guarda to record the CD “Tudo azul”. In 2008, the documentary “Mistério do samba”, by Lula Buarque de Hollanda and Carolina Jabor, was released, also produced by Marisa Monte, with Monarco as one of its main characters. In 2010, he recorded his first DVD, “Monarco: A Memória do samba”, based on a show at Teatro Oi Casa Grande.

— Monarch was always a natural master, with a generous personality who liked to share his knowledge and stories — said Marisa Monte. — His prodigious memory kept the best sambas and was our encyclopedia. A living witness of the history of samba, we turned to him when we wanted to know about the subjects of the samba. A generous and kind man. A great Brazilian. That day I was able to say how much I love him and I say now that I will love him forever. Thank you master, you will live forever”.

On his 87th birthday, celebrated in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Monarco held a commemorative live with the participation of friends such as Paulinho da Viola, Marisa Monte and Maria Rita, Criolo, Nelson Sargento, Martinho da Vila, Teresa Cristina, Diogo Nogueira, Glória Pires and Orlando Moraes.

In an interview with GLOBO, at the time, he stated that he missed the public and his granddaughter, but would not expose himself to the risk of contamination by Covid-19:

— Singing is the greatest joy of my life. I get off the stage and the girls and boys come to hug me. Not to mention that I’m hard, right? But it’s not all money, I’m alive! he said, completing. – Is it over there (the granddaughter) he says he doesn’t even want to know, that he’s coming to see me and that’s it. But we will stay away. She nods at me, and I nod at her. I’m this elderly and at-risk group thing, right? I know that one day I’m going to die, but I’m not going to look for scabies to scratch myself too soon, right? I only go on the day the elder master says: ‘Monarch, it’s over, let’s go up’.

Between “Portela Passado de Glória”, from 1970, and “Monarco de all time”, from 2018, the composer released 16 albums in his career.

Monarco also founded a true lineage of samba: he is the father of composers and singers Marcos Diniz (Trio Calafrio) and Mauro Diniz, creator of Trem do Samba. His granddaughter Juliana Diniz (daughter of Mauro) is an actress and singer.